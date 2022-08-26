Each week the St. Clair News Aegis features a team of the week. This week’s team is the hometown Pell City Panthers.
Last Friday night the Pell City Panthers opened up their season at home against rival Moody. Although the two schools are only separated by a 12 minute trip up I-20, the Panthers and the Blue Devils have only met 6 times, with Pell City winning all 6 games. In fact their last meeting was back in 2011 and the Panthers won that match 44-21.
Moody decided last Friday night that the Panther win streak over them would end at 6. The two teams jockeyed back and forth for a little while in the first half, but Moody took control of the game in the second quarter and did not let up. Moody quarterback Cole McCarty lit up the sky with touchdown passes to Davion Dozier, who had 3, and Kolby Seymore and Aiden Robinson with one apiece. Blaine Burke had more than 100 yards rushing and a touchdown. Gavyn Baker scored on a fumble return for a touchdown. Dewayne Logan and Chase Jackson each had interceptions. When all the dust settled at Pete Rich Stadium, the Blue Devils ended their 6 game losing streak to Pell City with a 55-21 win.
Pell City will have to regroup quickly as they take on rival Leeds Friday night. What a series this has been between these two rivals. They renewed the rivalry two seasons ago at Homer Smiles Field in Leeds. The two teams were tied 16-16 in the overall series. Leeds won that night with a 17-0 shutout at Pete Rich Stadium giving The Green Wave an 18-16 lead in the series.
After back-to-back rival games to start the season, Pell City will dip into region play. They are back in a very tough region this time around. After traveling to Leeds, The Panthers will then travel to Clay Chalkville, and Center Point to open region play. They then step back out of region play in week five with Eufaula coming to town. On Friday, September 30, Pell City will host arch rival Oxford, and then travel to Shades Valley, then Huffman and close out region play with a home visit from Pinson Valley. Pell City will close out their regular season with a new little brewing rivalry with Springville.
Kickoff for the Pell City vs Leeds game will be at 7 p.m. at Homer Smiles Field in Leeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.