Each week the St. Clair News Aegis is featuring a team of the week. The Leeds Green Wave was the featured team last week and defeated this week's team, The Moody Blue Devils 33-19 in the battle of the bridge. Moody still only has one victory in the rivalry with Leeds and that was a 7-6 win at Leeds on October 29, 2009. Leeds improves to 4-0 and will host Hayden tomorrow night at Homer Smiles field.
Moody started the 2021 season with a big road win at Elmore County 49-28. In week two Moody was on the road once again, and once again avenged a loss from last season with a 34-14 blowout win at John Carroll Catholic. Week 3 was the home opener against the Hayden WIldcats, and once again The Blue Devils avenged another one of last season's losses with a blowout win over Hayden 43-12. Moody was 3-0 (1-0) going into their big game against rival Leeds.
Moody struck first with AJ Wallace connecting with Davion Dozier for a 35-yard touchdown. Moody was up 6-0. The Blue Devils later tied the game up at 13 when Wallace and Dozier hooked up once again, this time for a 5-yard touchdown. The tandem hooked up one more time in the second half, this time for a 4-yard touchdown. Moody fought hard against their rivals, but The Green Wave won the battle of the bridge 33-19.
Wallace orchestrated the Blue Devil offense going 19 of 28 for 270 yards, with three touchdown passes and 1 interception. Wallace also had 13 carries for 70 yards rushing. Kolby Seymour had 4 receptions for 90 yards, and Blaine Burke had 5 receptions for 38 yards.
Sharing the spotlight of the feature player of the week with Wallace is Dozier. The 6’5” receiver had 10 receptions for 140 yards and had all three of the Blue Devils touchdowns. In fact Dozier has 25 receptions for 418 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season so far. Wallace is 54 of 74 for 852 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 1 interception so far on the season.
Moody will host the Center Point Eagles this week at Bill Morris Stadium. The Eagles got the best of the Blue Devils last season. The Blue Devils are looking to get their second win in the region in their hunt for a playoff berth for the first time in years. Kickoff for tomorrow night's game is 7 p.m. at Bill Morris Stadium.
