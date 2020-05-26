Trussville Police Department arrested Eric Taylor, 40, of Pensacola, Fla. after police located him in a stolen vehicle receiving a Flock Safety alert.
Taylor allegedly stole an Audi Q3 from a young women he met through a dating app. Through the use of installed Flock Safety cameras, police located the vehicle on the 5000 block of Pinnacle Square.
Taylor was arrested and transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $110,000. Taylor is also charged with illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
