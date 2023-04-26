This week will bring a new event to the City of Trussville.
Trussville’s first Heritage Days event will start on April 27 and continue until April 30.
The goal of the four-day long event is to celebrate and showcase Trussville’s historic district.
The inaugural celebration, organized by the Cahaba Homestead Heritage Foundation, will feature arts, culture, history, music, a tour of Cahaba Project homes and even a pickleball tournament. As part of the celebration, local businesses are offering “Heritage Days deals,” according to event organizers.
Most events during the four-day long celebration are free to the public, including a Saturday evening concert picnic on the Mall.
The celebration will kick off with the Alabama Plein Air Artists painting scenes across the Cahaba Project neighborhood. Artists will continue painting scenes on Friday, April 28.
The Gee’s Bend Quilters of Alabama will be welcomed to Trussville on Friday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. This free event can be registered for through the Trussville Public Library.
On Saturday, April 29, the Gee’s Bend Quilters of Alabama will lead a quilting workshop at the Trussville Public Library beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets to this workshop have already sold out, according to event organizers.
At 2 p.m., a pickleball exhibition will take place at the pickleball courts on the Mall. This competition, albeit friendly, will result in awards going to the first place team.
At 4 p.m., the Alabama Plein Air Artists will showcase and sell their Cahaba Project art under the Mall pavilion. During the showcase, children can enjoy painting craft to take home while parents enjoy viewing the art show. The cost of the children’s crafting session is $5 per child.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a concert picnic on the Mall, featuring various local musical artists. Birmingham Heritage Jazz Band, Cahaba Elementary School S.H.I.N.E. Show Choir, First Baptist Church Trussville Senior Adult Choir and the Highway 11 Band are all set to perform.
The Trussville Historical Society will be on the Mall selling Trussville-themed souvenirs.
Parking for the day’s events is at the Cahaba Elementary School parking lot.
On Sunday, April 30, there will be a tour of many Cahaba Project homes. The tours will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The home tour parking and check-in booth will be at Cahaba Elementary School. Accent Limo will shuttle guests to the toured homes and back to the parking lot. Tickets are $20 and are available through the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce’s website. Ticket sales benefit the Cahaba Homestead Heritage Foundation’s Stone Gateway Project.
In addition to souvenirs being sold on the Mall, a limited-edition commemorative coin has been made for this event and cast at Sloss Furnaces. Coins can be preordered by emailing CahabaHHF@gmail.com, while supplies last.
For more information about Heritage Days, visit www.cahabaheritage.org.
Heritage Days sponsors include Amerex Corporation, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Accent Limo, Hampton Inn, Sam’s Club, Realtor Tandi Smith, Trussville Public Library, Realtor Lee Marlow, the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce and Amy R. Peterson Art.
