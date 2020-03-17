The latest results from the Alabama Department of Public Health show there are 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, with 1 of those cases in St. Clair County.
We do not have information on the patient at this time.
According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath that occur between two and 14 days after exposure.
Anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of the virus are asked to call their healthcare provider prior to coming in for a test, so that precautions can be taken to prevent additional exposure.
