For the second year in a row the Pell City Fire Department took home the belt for winning Battle of the Badges at Lakeside Live last Saturday.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris said it was a good competition with their brothers at the fire department and it’s something that can’t be beat.
“It’s a brotherhood, we all come out here together and I come out to support my brotherhood. That’s just the way it is,” said Harris.
Jonathan Harris, fire department battalion chief, said it felt good to win and he was happy to come out and participate in camaraderie with the police department.
“It’s an awesome time, it’s a great time for the community to see us in a different light with everybody just hanging out together and having a good time,” said Morris.
Lakeside Live coordinator Casey Cambron said the purpose of the Battle of the Badges is for the community to come out and see the fire and police departments hanging out and get to know them as people.
“We can’t thank Lakeside Live enough for doing it for us and letting everyone come out and meet us to say hello,” said Morris.
The competition consisted of three different challenges. The players were first put into a relay race with pushing tires and sack jumping. For the second game the players had to race on wooden blocks. In the third competition the two departments faced off in a game of tug-of-war.
