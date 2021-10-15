Pell City fire chief Tim Kurzejeski received permission for the city’s fire department to enter a state-wide mutual aid agreement. The request was created after Kurzjeski met with other fire chiefs at a State of Alabama Fire Chief’s Association conference.
“This is an agreement I feel would be beneficial for our department, not only in response within our city, but to efficiently provide aid to other departments as well,” Kurzejeski wrote in the mutual aid request to the city council.
This agreement covers and would be used for any large-scale man made or natural disaster. It allows fire chiefs throughout the state to request specific aid through each department’s available assets and deployment capabilities for response by the requesting agency.
“As demonstrated by the severe flooding in Shelby County, even properly staffed and equipped departments can become overwhelmed by severe weather events, and having ready access to supplemental staffing is an extraordinary benefit during such times,” Brian Muenger, city manager wrote in a memo responding to the chief’s request.
Pell City already participated in local county-to-county mutual aid agreements, but this is the first of its kind that provides opportunity to give and receive help across all Alabama counties. The city is not required to respond to requests for assistance if local resources do not allow it.
The Pell City Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request in Pelham last week to assist with water rescues.
“This agreement in place makes it easier for me because I can promise you if tonight something happens in Pell City, Chief Reed in Pelham will be more than happy to send someone.”
Kurzejeski said he has no concerns about over extending Pell City’s resources to other departments who might not be on the scene for whatever reason. If another department has a delayed response, he will not turn down providing help to those in danger.
“We are the most equipped and well-trained department in this county. If someone needs help, we’re going,” said Kurzejeski. “The other night when we went to Pelham our staffing was where it needed to be and we didn’t have to shut a fire station down. All four stations stayed operational while five of us went.”
It will not guarantee financial reimbursement, but it will guarantee reimbursement if FEMA sends funds in response to a disaster.
