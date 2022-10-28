A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, has claimed the life of a Steele man.
Dillon W. Robinson, 28, was fatally injured when the 2017 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Robinson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Gallant Road, approximately four miles north of Ashville, in St. Clair County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
