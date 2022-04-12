At the Riverside Landing cleanup event on Earth Day the St. Clair County Extension office will be giving away of 20 rain barrels. The St. Clair Emergency Management Agency will also be giving away 20 weather radios.
The event is being hosted by the Riverside Beautification Organization, which will be hosting an all day Earth Day Event. RBO president Julie Pounders said she’s hoping the community will come out to help clean up Riverside because it’s a beautiful community and worth maintaining.
“We always have an Earth Day, roadside cleanup. So, we’re going to make it a daylong event,” said Pounders.
The giveaway will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to register beforehand by calling the Extension Office at 205-338-7215.
Between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., volunteers will pick up trash along roadways and Main Street.
Lunch will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.. Pounders is hoping everyone will gather at Buck’s Bait and BBQ.
The final event of the day, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., will include planting new plants at Lotus Pond, across the street from Riverside Landing. Pounders said they are planning to plant native Alabama plans, tree shrubs and continue work on a butterfly garden.
The Lotus Pond planting will be taught by Michelle Reynolds, a naturalist from Birmingham who is a native habitat expert.
Pounders said anybody can choose what they’d like to focus on. She’s hoping people will come out to receive the rain barrels and EMA weather radios and continue to stay to spend time maintaining the community.
“We are in a really pretty community. We have a pretty area and we’re about to get our new playground equipment by the end of April, too, so that’s going to be exciting.”
