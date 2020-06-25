On June 17, Leeds Mayor David Miller presented a check to Michelle Williams, widow of fallen Moody Police Officer Lt. Stephen Williams, in the amount of $14,297 on behalf of Rails & Ales and the City of Leeds for the recent fundraiser.
Miller shared condolences with Michelle for the City of Leeds as he presented her with the check.
Moody Mayor Pro Tem Linda Crow shared, “Our police officer’s families are our families. Michelle, you will always be family to us…”
“We really appreciated everything that the City of Leeds had already done, the fundraisers and all of the concern shown to the family of Lt. Williams, the Moody Police Department and the City of Moody.,” said Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt.
“Leeds Police responded immediately the night of the call. The two police departments work well together. This has been hard. I never want to see another one of my officers lost in the line of duty.”
Lt. Williams, 50, was a 23 year veteran in law enforcement and had been with the Moody Police Department for three years.
Two Birmingham residents are being charged with capital murder in his death.
