On Wednesday, May 18 at noon, the Pell City Public Library welcomes “Elvis” extraordinaire of TCB Shows, Terry Turner, to be their special guest for its ongoing Wild and Wonderful Series.
Terry Turner is an experienced entertainer who has performed in casinos in Las Vegas, as well as showrooms throughout the United States, the Caribbean and to enlisted men in Iceland.
There was a time when Turner put his entertainment career on hold to focus on “the home front,” and spend time investing in the upbringing of his children. He took a position with the Florida Department of Corrections, and worked his way up through the ranks, retiring as Major, with numerous awards and citations, including “Officer of the Year.” During that time, his performance venues were confined to churches and nursing homes, but once he retired, he returned to his first love, performance.
He is recognized onstage as a superb Elvis tribute artist, but also as a multi-talented impressionist, with a vocal range spanning that of Frankie Valli to Tom Jones. In 2010, he was voted one of the top Elvis entertainers in the world at the Memphis, Tennessee “Images of the King” Contest. In 2013, he was asked to represent Alabama as Ambassador to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, in Memphis, Tennessee.
The concert at the Pell City Public Library is free and open to the public. It comes by way of TCB Shows, an Alabama-based company specializing in world-class private and corporate entertainment.
