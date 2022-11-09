Here are the election night results for St. Clair County, as provided by the Alabama Secretary of State office.
Voter turnout was at 40 percent for the county.
Election of a levy for a 15 Mill School District Tax for Springville
First and foremost, the highly contested election of the levy for a Springville 15 Mill School District Tax passed by the slimmest of margins, succeeding by 85 votes, with provisionals still needing to be counted.
However, according to St. Clair County School Board member Mike Hobbs, they are expecting it to pass regardless of provisionals. This millage tax will increase funding for facilities at Springville High School, which he says is desperately needed.
Results: 2,508 yes (50.84 percent); 2,425 no (49.16 percent)
Election of a levy for a 10 Mill School District Tax for Odenville
An election of similar intentions, however, failed in the Odenville district.
Results: 2,269 no (56.21 percent); 1,768 yes (43.79 percent)
Governor of Alabama
Kay Ivey (82.58 percent); Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (12.9 percent); Jimmy Blake (3.9 percent)
Lt. Governor
Will Ainsworth (90.71 percent); Ruth Page-Nelson (9.01 percent)
US Senator
Katie Britt (82.56 percent); Will Boyd (14.08 percent); John Sophocleus (3.17 percent)
US Representative 3rd Congressional District
Mike Rogers (83.17 percent); Lin Veasey (13.19 percent)
Attorney General
Steve Marshall (85.35 percent); Wendell Major (14.58 percent)
Associate Justice of The Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook (84.9 percent); Anita L. Kelly (14.99 percent)
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6
Kelli Wise ran unopposed.
Secretary of State
Wes Allen (82.94 percent); Pamela J. Laffitte (13.8 percent); Matt Shelby (3.21 percent)
State Treasurer
Young Boozer (90.47 percent); Scott Hammond (9.26 percent)
State Auditor
Andrew Sorrell (90.95 percent); Leigh Lachine (8.78 percent)
Public Service Commission, Place 1
Jeremy H. Oden (90.51 percent); Ron Bishop (9.21 percent)
Public Service Commission, Place 2
Chip Beeker (90.36 percent); Laura Lane (9.36 percent)
State Board of Education District 6
Marie Manning ran unopposed.
Circuit Court Judge, 30th Judicial Circuit, Place 1
Bill Weathington, Jr. ran unopposed.
State Senator District 11
Lance Bell ran unopposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.