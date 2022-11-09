Here are the election night results for St. Clair County, as provided by the Alabama Secretary of State office. 

Voter turnout was at 40 percent for the county. 

Election of a levy for a 15 Mill School District Tax for Springville

First and foremost, the highly contested election of the levy for a Springville 15 Mill School District Tax passed by the slimmest of margins, succeeding by 85 votes, with provisionals still needing to be counted. 

However, according to St. Clair County School Board member Mike Hobbs, they are expecting it to pass regardless of provisionals. This millage tax will increase funding for facilities at Springville High School, which he says is desperately needed. 

Results: 2,508 yes (50.84 percent); 2,425 no (49.16 percent)

Election of a levy for a 10 Mill School District Tax for Odenville

An election of similar intentions, however, failed in the Odenville district.

Results: 2,269 no (56.21 percent); 1,768 yes (43.79 percent)

Governor of Alabama

Kay Ivey (82.58 percent); Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (12.9 percent); Jimmy Blake (3.9 percent)

Lt. Governor

Will Ainsworth (90.71 percent); Ruth Page-Nelson (9.01 percent)

US Senator

Katie Britt (82.56 percent); Will Boyd (14.08 percent); John Sophocleus (3.17 percent)

US Representative 3rd Congressional District

Mike Rogers (83.17 percent); Lin Veasey (13.19 percent)

Attorney General

Steve Marshall (85.35 percent); Wendell Major (14.58 percent)

Associate Justice of The Supreme Court, Place 5

Greg Cook (84.9 percent); Anita L. Kelly (14.99 percent)

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 6

Kelli Wise ran unopposed. 

Secretary of State

Wes Allen (82.94 percent); Pamela J. Laffitte (13.8 percent); Matt Shelby (3.21 percent)

State Treasurer

Young Boozer (90.47 percent); Scott Hammond (9.26 percent)

State Auditor

Andrew Sorrell (90.95 percent); Leigh Lachine (8.78 percent)

Public Service Commission, Place 1

Jeremy H. Oden (90.51 percent); Ron Bishop (9.21 percent)

Public Service Commission, Place 2

Chip Beeker (90.36 percent); Laura Lane (9.36 percent)

State Board of Education District 6

Marie Manning ran unopposed. 

Circuit Court Judge, 30th Judicial Circuit, Place 1

Bill Weathington, Jr. ran unopposed.

State Senator District 11

Lance Bell ran unopposed.

