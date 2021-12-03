Duran South Junior High School students recognized and honored those who served to protect our freedom on Wednesday, November 10, at a special Veterans Day Program.
“We’re here to remember and honor our veterans,” said Duran South Junior High School SGA President Jackson Kerr. “We cannot forget their sacrifices for us.”
Almost 30 veterans attended the program and were greeted with thanks for their service to their country. Senior Airman Malcolm Lindsey of the United States Army was the guest speaker for the one-hour event. The program was followed by a special reception for veterans.
“You have to know the why when you complete any task, and my why is you!” Lindsey said. Airman Lindsey is a Fire Protection Apprentice at the 117th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron, at The Sumpter Smith Air National Guard Base in Birmingham. In this position, he is responsible for Driver and Pump operations of multiple Fire Apparatuses.
Principal Dr. Cory O’Neal told students he wanted them to always remember the sacrifices “these people have made.”
“I don’t think we can thank you enough for your service and sacrifices,” O’Neal told veterans in attendance.
The Pell City High School honor guard opened the program by presenting the colors while the Duran South choir and band sang and played patriotic songs. Duran South SGA Vice President Elizabeth Jones led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, and SGA Secretary Benjamin Lovett delivered a devotional reading. SGA Treasurer, Trishonna Sanders, discussed Alabama Veterans, and SGA Senators Allyson Kennedy and Destiny Watters read a poem and discussed the History of Veterans Day.
