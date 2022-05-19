Duran South Middle School held its first masquerade ball in two years since covid hit. All seventh grade students were invited to come to Celebrations Home in Pell City.
“This is the time of the year, kids can dance, dress up and have a good time. It’s all good, clean, fun,” said Principal Dr. Cory O’Neal.
O’Neal also said he was happy to provide the students with a full dance experience of good music and food for them to enjoy as much as they wanted. He said it made him happy to give them a chance to relax at the end of a long school year.
“This offers them a time to let their hair down and have fun. They can have a little bit more fun than they do in the day-to-day school activities.
The dance was sponsored by the school’s SGA organization, which is run by Ivy Patterson.
“We just really wanted to give everyone an opportunity to come together and dress up nice. It’s kind of like a mini prom for them,” said Patterson.
Patterson said it has served as a great tool to boost school morale and provide students with memories they won’t forget as they go into eighth grade.
Students Hunter Smith and Molly Burgos said they felt like the opportunity to dance and hang out with their friends outside of school was a very valuable experience and they had a lot of fun.
