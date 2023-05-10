The Drive Out ALS Cruise In is coming to Leeds on Saturday, May 13, at The Outlet Shops of Grand River.
Miss UAB 2023, Emma Terry, is hosting the event.
“I am thrilled to announce that I am partnering with The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds to host the Drive Out ALS Cruise In,” Terry said in a press release. “It has been such a rewarding experience to organize this event and see how it impacts the ALS community. It is also special to me because my Grandy [her grandfather] loved participating in car shows and cruise ins before ALS. In fact, I went with him to his last World of Wheels where he showed his award winning 1963 Chevy Impala Super Sport. This is just another way for me to honor him and his ongoing fight against this terrible disease.”
Terry coordinates this car show each year to benefit her Alabama ALS Association Community of Hope Fund — Steps for Stewart: Stomping Out ALS. This is a tribute fund to help the Alabama ALS Association and honor her grandfather. The ALS Association uses these funds to purchase things like equipment and supplies for patients and their families. Before his ALS diagnosis, Terry’s grandfather enjoyed restoring antique cars and then showing off his hard work at car shows and cruise-ins where he won numerous awards over the years.
“Emma Terry is an ALS champion who has used her crown for the cause since she was just a kiddo and now check her out! Miss UAB herself,” said Melissa Enfinger, a family friend.
Terry is a well-known celebrity around the greater Birmingham area as well as the entire state. She has carried titles including Miss Leeds Area Outstanding Teen 2020, Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2021 and currently holds the title of Miss UAB 2023 where she will soon compete in the Miss Alabama Scholarship Pageant.
The cruise-in will be held in the front parking lot of The Outlet Shops of Grand River from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendance is free and $10 entry fee per car to benefit the Alabama chapter of the ALS Association. There are three ways to register. Email to: contact@shopsofgrandriver.com, call: 205-702-8360 or on-site May 13.
