In a frantic finish, Ryan Blaney (#12) edged RIcky Stenhouse, Jr., by .007 second to win the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Third place went to a spinning Aric Almirola (car in distance with smoke), who, while going backwards, crossed the finish line. Denny Hamlin (#11) was fourth, followed by Eric Jones (left) while colliding with the outside retaining wall.