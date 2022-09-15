Douglas Manufacturing will invest more than $2 million during the next two years in new manufacturing technologies, according to a press release from the company.
The investment will go toward new CNC equipment and automation, as well as, expanding its physical plant. The company estimates that this investment will create more than 20 new positions in Pell City and increase the plant by roughly 15,000 square ft. Once complete, the company plans to add a second shift.
Officials say this will allow the business to more than double the production capacity of key components including pulleys, lagging, idlers, magnetics, impact beds, and take-ups.
“The significant new investment Douglas is making to expand its Pell City manufacturing plant illustrates our strong commitment to the conveyor industry, to Alabama, and our local community. We would like to thank St. Clair County, the City of Pell City, and the St. Clair County EDC for their support in helping to make this new investment possible,” said Paul Ross, company president.
Established in 1978, Douglas Manufacturing specializes in conveyor components and engineered conveying solutions. A statement from the company says “The company’s vision is to become the most trusted, the most respected, and the most valuable conveyor company.”
To learn more about the Alabama-made products Douglas produces, visit https://www.douglasmanufacturing.com/.
