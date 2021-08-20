The Alabama Association of Conservation District (AACD) and Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee (SWCC) have recognized Chairman Donald Ray Walker for his 25 years of invaluable service. Without compensation, Walker and four additional board members on the St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District meet every other month to decide on the importance of conservation practices and activities in the county.
Walker is from Ashville and an active cattle farmer and poultry grower. Walker is the son of Don and Bennie Sue Walker. He is married to Cindy Walker; they have two children and four grandchildren. He is also an active member of the St. Clair County Farmers Federation and a Deacon of Friendship Baptist Church. He was born in Pell City but settled in Shoal Creek Valley in Ashville. He graduated from St. Clair County High School. His goal quoted from the high school yearbook was to be a poultry farmer when he got out of school.
According the AACD, “Walker's role with the District has been instrumental in conserving our natural resources and improving our environment here in St. Clair County.”
The district's responsibility is to assist landowners and land users in protecting and conserving the natural resources in St. Clair County. The district has a close and formal working relationship with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which provides professional and technical assistance to landowners and land users in implanting conservation measures.
The St. Clair County Conservation District Board holds a public meeting on the third Tuesday of every other month at 8 a.m. Meetings dates and times are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.