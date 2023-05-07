The nonprofit Help Hope Live is holding a dog walking 5k event from now until May 20 to support a Springville woman who has been living with disabilities since she was 6 years old.
According to Help Hope Live, Jennifer Jenkins, 37, of Springville, has been living with “life altering” disabilities for most of her life and according to her fundraiser page, Jenkins is living with a spinal arteriovenous malformations, a rare condition which has lead to Jenkins suffering four strokes and being paralyzed from the chest down.
Despite her medical battles, Jenkins graduated college with two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree, and she works to help keep disabled individuals in their homes.
The goal of the fundraiser is to help Jenkins purchase an experimental therapy electrical stimulation bike, which she has used in physical therapy. The bike helps to reduce spasticity and reduce the risk of blood clots.
According to Jenkins, her medical insurance will not cover the cost of the device because it is labeled “experimental.”
The dog walking 5k will end with a big event on May 20 from 10 a.m.-noon. There will be a dog parade and a chat with special guest Dr. Johnathan Elliot, as well as free tips from dog trainer Chris Sides at Big Springs Park.
Walk your dog anytime between now and May 20 for the 3.1 miles of the 5K fundraiser. Registration cost is $20. All proceeds will go to help pay for medical expenses related to her illness.
To register or learn more about Jenkins, visit helphopelive.org/campaign/20871.
