City Manager Brian Muenger said the widening of Dickey Drive is set to be complete by the end of this week or early next week as long as the weather cooperates.
Muenger said asphalt must be above a certain temperature to cure, which means if it’s too cold to continue, the contractors will have to wait until the conditions improve.
“We are at a point where all of the preparation for the project has been completed. The patching, grating, clearing and replacement of drainage structures are all complete,” said Muenger.
The first of three days of paving began on Tuesday. Until the paving, one of the final stages of the project is complete, there will still be restrictions of all through traffic.
“The project will be completed really shortly, and we just want to express our appreciation to the residents with their patience while we finalize this improvement,” said Muenger.
Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc. was chosen to complete the project in January of 2021 after submitting the lowest bid of $784,482 to city council.
Dickey Road connects Truss Ferry and Hardwick roads.
According to Muenger, before the widening it was difficult for two cars going in opposite directions to share the road. In a 2019 assessment it was found an average 500 vehicles use Dickey Drive daily.
