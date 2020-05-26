Designer Smiles by Benton announced the upcoming opening of their new Pell City office, located at 2043 Martin Street South. An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be planned once it is safe to do so.
Dr. John Benton has been providing exceptional orthodontic care to the Calhoun County community since 1985. His son, Dr. Barry Benton, joined the practice in 2016. Their practice uses innovative techniques, state-of-the-art technology, and personalized treatment plans to create beautiful smiles for children, teens, and adults.
After thirty-five years of faithfully serving patients in Calhoun County, Designer Smiles by Benton is extending their strong roots into the Pell City community. This new location will allow them to offer a rewarding orthodontic experience to families across St. Clair County, and help patients embrace the future with a healthy, confident smile!
Designer Smiles by Benton is committed to excellence in patient care and outcomes, and their team looks forward to building new and meaningful relationships in Pell City soon. To schedule an appointment or inquire further about either office location, please call 256-588-9753.
