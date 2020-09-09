Members of Broken Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt for the signing of a Proclamation declaring Aug. 26 as Dixie Mays Jones Women’s Equality Day in Pell City.
On Women’s Equality Day, we commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which secured for women the right to vote. The anniversary of this milestone is an appropriate time to reflect on the remarkable accomplishments of women in every facet of American life. It is also an opportunity to honor women for their leadership in service to their families, their communities, and the Nation.
Broken Arrow Chapter NSDAR has been an active and vital component in the well-being of the City of Pell City for over 65 years, having been organized by Mrs. Dixie Buchanan Mays Jones in 1954. On Aug. 17, Mrs. Jones was 27 years old when the 19th amendment was ratified.
Mrs. Jones and her husband, Blair Jones owned Mays & Jones Department Store in Pell City. Which has benefited Pell City in this past 65 years by the contributions of the Broken Arrow Chapter NSDAR include annually awarding the Dixie Mays Jones Scholarships to second-year medical students.
Recipients of this $1,000 scholarship must be residents of St. Clair County. Broken Arrow Chapter NSDAR recognizes DAR Good Citizens and DAR essay contest winners in varying high schools within St. Clair County. Recipients of these awards exemplify the spirit of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution by promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
Currently, Broken Arrow Chapter NSDAR is promoting sponsorships of wreaths for Wreaths Across America at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. This event will take place December 19, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Wreaths are sponsored at $15 each.
If you are interested in joining Broken Arrow Chapter NSDAR or in participating in any of the activities, contact Mrs. Mindy Manners at mindy.manners@yahoo.com.
