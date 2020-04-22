The Pell City School Board of Education selects Danny Steele as the new principal of Pell City High School.
Danny Steele is an Assistant Professor of Instructional Leadership at the University of Montevallo. He previously served as principal at Alabaster City Schools. Steele was recognized as Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year for the state of Alabama in 2005.
Steele received his undergraduate degree in history from Covenant College in Mountain, Georgia; he received his masters degree in history from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and he has an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration and an Educational Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership – both from Samford University.
Steele has presented at numerous state and national conferences and spoken in school districts around the country. He has an educational leadership blog and has recently written two books with Todd Whitaker Essential Truths for Teachers and Essential Truths for Principals.
Steele shared on his twitter, “I am stoked to be joining an awesome team and excited about what we will do together for the students in Pell City.”
Previous principal Dr. Anthony “Tony” Dowdy retired in Sep. 2019. The school board named Williams Intermediate School Principal Holly Costello as the Acting Principal until a decision could be made on who to hire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.