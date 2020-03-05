The Dancing with Our Stars fundraiser raised $25,559.40 for the St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy center.
According to organizers, more than 500 people attended the event.
This years competition had around 65 dancers in the couples and group competitions. Lori Junkins and Si’ave were winners in the couples competition and Rimo Lovers won for the group competition.
The Decade Dancers won the Bravo Award, this group was from the St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy center. The Fun award went to the Cropwell Small Animal Hospital, The Classic Vl took home peoples choice and the Crowd Pleaser award went to Smoke Walkers/Men in Black, a group of the Pell City Firefighters.
For the first time, the event was held at CEPA due to the need for more space. MC Jeremy Gossett and DJ Jamison Taylor returned to host the event for the seventh year in a row.
The event last year, raised $21,700 for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program.
