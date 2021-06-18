County engineer for St. Clair, Dan Dahlke, has been named the 2021 County Engineer of the Year for Alabama. The announcement came in late May at a conference in Perdido Beach for the Alabama County Engineers Association.
While the ACEA honored him at the conference, the St. Clair County Commission recognized his achievements at a recent meetings.
“Any time you are recognized by your peers it is a great honor,” Dahlke said. “It is something I should be very proud of. I feel like St. Clair won the award.”
Dahlke has served St. Clair for 29 years, starting off as assistant county engineer for St. Clair for 12 years before taking over as head county engineer for the next 17 years.
Over that time, Dahlke has accomplished many large-scale projects that have helped shape St. Clair. For example, he started a project in the 90s to have every dirt road maintained by the county paved. While it took some time, all former dirt roads in the county have now been paved over, something Dahlke is proud of.
He says the roads are in “relatively good shape” when compared to other counties in Alabama.
Additionally, he has overseen multiple bridge projects and implemented pavement management systems strategies.
While he has a long list of accomplishments coming from an illustrious career, Dahlke acknowledges it could not have been done without a great support system.
“I feel very fortunate to have the staff I do in this county,” Dahlke said. “I have one of the best support systems.”
As Dahlke continues his work in 2021 as he approaches year 30 working for St. Clair County, he continues to be innovative and open to new ideas to improve the county.
