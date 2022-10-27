The second Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped toy to enter a drawing for $500 cash.
The fundraiser is through Leeds Outreach to provide Christmas for needy families. The more toys you bring, the more chances you have to win the cash prize. A cruise-in, 50-50, door prizes, food trucks and an afternoon full of fun is planned for all ages.
To pre-register a vehicle, contact Christy McCombs at 205-365-7412 or Christy McCombs at 205-283-0952. To register a food truck, contact Sandra McGuire at 205-965-9392.
Vehicles will cruise in on Saturday and drop off their toys and donations in front of the State Farm – Aycock Agency at 8028 Parkway Drive. From there, cars, trucks and bikes will ride from 6th to 9th Street.
The event is sponsored and hosted by Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Leeds and C & C Motor Company.
Along with unwrapped toys, the group is accepting monetary donations and items for door prizes. If you would like to drop off any door prizes, toys or donations prior to Saturday, contact McGuire or McCombs.
