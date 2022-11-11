A single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:50 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Jawaune D. Morris, 26, was killed when the 2003 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Morris was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 229 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Ashville, in St. Clair County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
