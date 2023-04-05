PELL CITY — At the regularly called meeting of the St. Clair County Commission Tuesday, March 28, the commission heard updates from Mike Ligouri, general manager for Hargray Communications.
The updates were in regard to the broadband expansion project currently underway throughout the county.
Hargray announced in August of 2022 that the company would be spending $17 million in St. Clair and Talladega counties to build a “new state-of-the-art fiber network.” The goal then was to have the first customers up and running at the beginning of 2023.
According to the updates Ligouri gave the commission, the first phase of adding customers is about to begin. The new fiber cables have been added, and more are still being added, across St. Clair County. The first area to receive the new service is the greater Pell City area.
The project hit a few snags with supply chain issues and inflation, making the price tag jump to $24 million, which, according to Ligouri, the company is paying for internally.
Once the project is complete, Hargray will be able to provide what it calls “future-proof” internet by already having laid the groundwork for 10G internet for residential customers.
In other action, the St. Clair County Commission:
- Approved the request of Janet Smith, public transport director, for fiscal year 2024 certifications and assurances for Federal Transit Administration Assistance.
- Discussed amending the Alabama Department of Youth Services grant agreement for the Day Program in the amount of $30,000.
- Approved the execution of Chairman Stan Batemon’s signature on documents to become a member of the HGACBuy Cooperative.
- Approved Sheriff Billy Murray’s request to declare two 2015 Dodge Charges as surplus and sell on GovDeals.com.
- Approved payment of regular bills.
- Discussed board appointments.
- Announced a called work session on April 6, 2023 in Ashville to discuss subdivision plats.
- Announced that an American flag retirement collection box will be located in the Pell City courthouse. The Boy Scouts of America will conduct retirement ceremonies for the flags.
The next scheduled meeting of the St. Clair County Commission is April 11, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Ashville Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.