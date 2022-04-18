Monday marked the beginning of the 2022 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is set for April 10-16. The purpose of the week is to recognize dispatchers in St. Clair County who work daily to make sure the correct responders are able to manage emergencies quickly.
The department has been gearing up for the week by asking locals to “adopt a dispatcher” to send gifts to. This year every dispatcher was adopted. In the past dispatchers have received gifts from local responders, but this year it was opened up for community donations.
Donations included items like food, drinks and other small tokens to say thanks. The community donated handwritten notes or cards, small gift card or gift baskets.
St Clair currently has 32 telecommunicators on staff and all were “adopted” as part of this program.
Robbie Young, training coordinator and administrative assistant at St Clair County Communications, said this is the third year they’ve celebrated the week and it really makes a difference in boosting morale.
“They really enjoy it and it just makes them feel involved and kind of brings everybody together as a team,” said Young.
She said many businesses and the sheriff have also donated snacks.
Dispatcher Amanda Ramsey said it’s been really nice to have the community recognize them. She said it feels like sometimes people don’t truly understand how hard her job is.
“We’re moms, daughters and people who have feelings. Sometimes we have to listen to people who watch their parents take their last breath. It’s really heavy stuff sometimes,” said Ramsey.
She also said she and everyone who works in the dispatch office accept the officers they help daily as family.
