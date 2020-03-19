In its continuing response to the COVID-19 crisis, Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, effective immediately, has suspended cutoffs for nonpayment of bills.
“As a member-owned, member-governed, not-for-profit electric cooperative, CVEC takes seriously its responsibilities to promote the health and well-being of its members through reliable electric service at an affordable price,” said Leland Fuller, CVEC General Manager. “The COVID-19 global pandemic is unprecedented, and its impact is being felt by many of our members.”
Cooperative management in concert with CVEC’s Board of Trustees has agreed to suspend cutoffs for nonpayment for all consumers as well as waive late fees until April 15. At that time, Cooperative officials will re-evaluate the situation and decide whether to continue with the suspension or return to normal operations.
Cooperative officials urge consumers to continue making payments on their bills if they are able. Consumers will still be billed as normal during this time. Accounts will still accrue a balance based on usage just as they normally would. Consumers who subscribe to the SmartPay program will still receive all normal notifications and alerts. When the COVID-19 crisis has passed, consumers will still be responsible for paying for the electricity they have used.
Cooperative officials have been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak. Monday, CVEC announced it would close its office to all outside visitors, however, Cooperative employees are still performing their duties.
“Fortunately, we have made investments in technology and practices that allow us to conduct business with existing and potential consumers without them having to come in to our office,” Mr. Fuller said. “We are still here. We will continue working to ensure our consumers have the reliable, affordable service they’ve come to expect from us.”
