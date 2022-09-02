The City of Pell City and Cook Springs Fire Department has been awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The city will receive $23,809.52 and the fire department $53,761.90. The funds will go toward the purchase of new operations and safety equipment.
Through the Assistance to Firefighters grant, wireless headsets will now be possible for fire emergency vehicles, allowing for easier communication over the sound of sirens. The devices can also be used to broadcast radio reports to first responders. The department applies for the grant annually.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said he’s thankful for funding which will provide another level of safety for responders. The grant funding was announced by U.S. Representative Mike Rogers.
“Mike Rogers has always been a huge proponent of the fire service and a huge proponent of always backing the district and what’s going on in it,” said Kurzejeski.
According to the Homeland Security Department, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies. These awards aim to enhance first responders’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards.
“St. Clair County’s first responders are who the community relies on in times of crisis,” Rogers said in a press release. “This grant will provide Pell City and Cook Springs Fire Department funding to keep the community safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.