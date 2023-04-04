PELL CITY — The Panthers have a new head coach. Rush Propst will soon start as head football coach at Pell City High School.
According to Pell City Board of Education meeting minutes, Propst will begin work in Pell City on April 10.
A double state-title winning coach, prior controversy about Propst came to light after an ESPN investigative special titled “Friday Night Lies” on Sept. 17, 2013. The broadcast included personal and revealing interviews with Propst and Stefnie Duck, the “other woman” with whom he fathered three children out of wedlock while still married to his wife in Hoover.
Other contentions include that Propst was fired from Valdosta High School in 2021 after an investigation conducted by the Georgia High School Association led to the Valdosta High School football program being fined $7,500 and being banned from the 2021 Georgia high school playoffs for “rules violations relating to recruiting and a lack of administrative control.” In addition, the school was placed on probation for the 2021 season and was forced to forfeit seven 2020 wins in which ineligible players were used.
Apart from these controversies, Propst has seven high school football state titles in Alabama and Georgia on his resume.
Propst, looking to make a comeback in high school football, was hired earlier this year as associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian School in Etowah County.
The Pell City Panthers have struggled in the last several years, with their last playoff appearance being in 2017. The team went 1-9 last season. Former head coach for Pell City Steve Mask left earlier this year to take a job in Theodore.
