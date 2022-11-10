Springville Youth Soccer showed up for the Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Oct. 23.
The First Grade students at Springville Elementary took a field trip to Old Baker Farm and enjoyed a day at the Pumpkin Patch on Nov. 2.
Congratulations to Maggie Mitchell on being crowned Miss SMS 2023 on Oct. 29.
The Springville Public Library celebrated preschoolers that collectively have read 1400 books so far for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. For every 100 books read, children will receive a small reward.
The Springville Fire Department is taking orders for Thanksgiving Turkeys and Hams. Turkeys can either be cajun deep fried or smoked and are $60 each. Turkeys are cooked and ready to be picked up Thanksgiving morning before 9 a.m. ALL Hams will be smoked and ready for pickup on WEDNESDAY Nov. 23 after 12 p.m. Whole hams are $80 each, and half hams are $50. To place your order, you have to call the station at 205-467-2703 extension 5. Leave a message and one of our members will return your call and confirm your order. No orders will be taken after Monday Nov. 21.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad closed for the season. For more information contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort and understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 AM — 5 PM, and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 AM — 1 PM. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Nov. 10 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 14 Genealogy 11 a.m.
Nov. 15 Babies & Books 10 a.m.
Nov. 16 Reading Skills 3:45 p.m.
Nov. 17 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 18 Beginner Yoga 11:15 a.m.
Nov. 21 Genealogy 11 a.m.
Nov. 28 Reading Skills 3:45 p.m.
Nov. 28 Genealogy 11 a.m.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
