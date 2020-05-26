Clover Hill held a ribbon cutting for their new location at 2401 Stemley Bridge Rd. Unit 9, Pell City in Cropwell Commons on Monday.
Clover Hill is a women’s clothing boutique that has increased their online presence after closing during the pandemic for the past two months.
“Our mission is to empower women through their wardrobe and to help them create their story, one garment at a time,” said Maryalice Bludsworth, owner of Clover Hill.
She and her husband Benjamin Bludsworth started Clover Hill by traveling to tradeshows, participating in events, and selling online in 2013. They opened their storefront location in Salon 2113 in October 2019 and have continued to grow. They saw the opportunity for a larger space and used their time constructively to create a new shopping experience for their customers.
Customers can shop in-store or online at shopcloverhill.com. They offer an option to order online and pickup in store, making shopping as easy as possible! They also have a large presence on Facebook and Instagram, @shopcloverhill, where you can see new inventory and great pairing options and inspiration.
“My husband and I are so excited to be a part of the amazing small business community of Pell City!” said Bludsworth.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
