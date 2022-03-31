The 15th Annual Chandler Mountain Challenge will take place Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Climbers for Christ, based out of Oregon, will continue hosting the event at Horsepen 40. According to Discipleship Ambassador Josh Reyes, Horsepen 40 is regarded as a “very renowned boulder field” by the climbing community.
Boulders throughout the property are given a number based on difficulty level. Climbers for Christ rewards points to climbers based on which boulders they manage to climb. Based on the number of points collectively earned, a matching donation is given to a nonprofit.
Because of a “double down” sponsor last year, climbers collectively earned around 3000 points and $6000 was the ending donation. This year Climbers for Christ is planning to match approximately 2000 points.
“It’s kind of a unique concept in the climbing community, and as far as we know, we’re the only ones in the country that do that,” said Reyes.
Tickets for the event are $20, which includes access, dinner and a t-shirt. Admission into Horsepen 40 is $10 per person.
Reyes said participants are invited to register online via the Chandler Mountain Challenge Facebook page. Registration will also be available onsite day of.
First-timer to elite climbers are welcome. Reyes said Horsepen 40 hosts an environment that can allow anyone, unexperienced or experienced, to come out and properly match their skill level. The basic necessities for climbing are climbing shoes and a crash pad.
“It’s a very unique style of climbing compared to most places. There’s a lot of really easy to moderate climbs so that somebody could show up first day and do some climbs and have a great time doing it,” said Reyes.
Each year Climbers for Christ chooses a different nonprofit to contribute to. This year’s chosen nonprofit is the Orphan Voice, which is an organization that benefits orphans in Vietnam. Based out of Danang Vietnam,
Reyes said Climbers for Christ is particularly excited to help this organization because they offer support for kids in need. They also do sex trafficking rescue and prevention and life trade skill teaching.
“They’re all about fixing the roots of a lot of these problems instead of just putting band aids over gunshot wounds,” said Reyes.
In 2018 Reyes and fellow church members visited Vietnam to help Orphan Voice develop a therapy center. He described the project as “very near and dear to his heart” because he was able to build a climbing wall for their therapy center.
More information about Ophan Voice can be found at orphanvoice.org.
