The Springville Civil Air Patrol is hoping to add new members after its April 29 Open House.
The open house event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will go through 2:30 p.m. at the National Guard building in Springville at 198 Marietta Road.
The local squadron’s cadet program strives to provide leadership training to students ages 12-18.
According to Maj. Michael McEntyre, the program focuses on four elements: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.
McEntyre hopes the event will help raise awareness for the program.
“This is just a way to reach out to the community and get kids involved,” McEntyre said. “I try to go to middle schools in the area and try to get students interested.”
Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit organization that serves as the civilian auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force.
The Civil Air Patrol’s was founded on Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service. It has evolved into a public service organization that carries out emergency service missions when needed — in the air and on the ground.
And the cadet program can also participate in search and rescue after the cadets receive the proper training — even at 12 years old.
“Cadets can be trained for real-life missions,” McEntyre said. “If they want to be trained, they can be trained.”
Apart from the volunteering side of the program, cadets are also taught leadership skills and core values.
“We try to teach them about character,” McEntyre said. “We teach them core values and just how to be a good person.”
The cadets also learn about aerospace technology in fun ways.
According to McEntyre, cadets learn about cyber security, build rockets, participate in flight simulators and, when they pass the levels, they get to fly in a real airplane and log flight hours.
Those interested in joining the cadet program must attend three regular meetings before becoming a member. Those interested may contact McEntyre by email at captmikeem03@yahoo.com or by phone at 205-914-4146.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.