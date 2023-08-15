The City of Leeds will begin an extensive paving project for 2023 which will mobilize on Friday, Aug. 11. Perpetration and paving began Monday, Aug. 14 with Mountain View Lane being the first area planned which will be re-surfaced on Aug. 14-15.
The total program is expected to be about a two-week period, weather dependent. The tentative order of road work will be:
Mountain View Lane
Parkway Alley
Ashville Court
Diane Street
1st Avenue SE
Weaver Avenue
Brian Court
The City of Leeds will be resurfacing approximately 17,177 Feet of city roads with this project with an investment of $1.1M. For more information about this and other city projects, visit LeedsAlabama.org.
{iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/eDV0SanYDQ4” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
