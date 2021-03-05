Last Monday at the city council meeting for Pell City, multiple residents were in attendance to voice their confusion and concern with the new jail being placed behind the courthouse in the city.
City manager Brian Muenger, both at the council meeting and afterwards, is attempting to clear up any confusion by providing legal precedents and state laws that detail how the process works with a county jail being placed in a city.
The concern stems from the recent county commission decision to build a new jail in Pell City, located behind the St. Clair County Courthouse. In a previous interview, attorney for the county commission James Hill said the location was chosen based off cost effectiveness and the logistical sensibility of putting the jail close to the courthouse.
While some Pell City residents would prefer the jail be moved somewhere else, and others have raised concerns as to the zoning laws regarding the county and city, Muenger explained that the county is in charge of this decision.
Using a 1995 court case involving a very similar situation in Talladega (Lane v. Zoning Board, City of Talladega), Muenger explained that the city has no say over a county jail. It is Alabama law that every county has a jail that is run by the county.
“As the trial court said in its judgment, construction and maintenance of a county jail by the county commission are required by statute,” Muenger said in a statement. “A county has the affirmative duty to maintain a county jail and keep it in a state of repair. We agree with the trial court's finding that construction and maintenance ‘of a jail by a county [are] mandated governmental function[s] performed by the County in furtherance of its duty to discharge its obligation for the health, safety and general welfare of the public.’”
In other words: there is legal precedent set in Alabama that prevents the city from having any say in county commission affairs over a new jail.
There are a couple zoning hearings quickly approaching for any concerned residents seeking information.
“This is going to be brought up at multiple meetings,” Muenger said. “We don’t want people to be sideways with the city. We have questions about this as well.”
While one of the main concerns is safety, Muenger was quick to state that a new jail is much safer than an old one.
