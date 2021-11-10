The Christian Love Pantry received a Crown electric pallet lift thanks to donations from 18 businesses in and around Pell City. The lift was gifted to the organization last Thursday at their volunteer appreciation lunch.
The donation has come in just in time as the volunteers begin gearing up to offer food packages for Thanksgiving. The donation came in time for volunteers to begin using it to collect food for Thanksgiving meal packages given out Nov. 9 and 10.
The monetary donations were requested and organized by Serge Brazzolotto, a Pell City Rotary and Christian Love Pantry member. He has been a resident of the city for 46 years. Brazzolotto wrote to approximately 100 businesses to help gather the funds to purchase the pallet lift.
“Since I retired, I have given my time to help people,” said Brazzolotto.
The love Pantry’s purpose is to provide assistance to the citizens of the St. Clair County who have emergency food needs. They are funded by donations from individuals, businesses, churches and the United Way of Alabama.
“The community always steps up, if you need $5000 or a truck to pick up food. This is really a generous community,” said Bob Osborn, a coordinator for the Love Pantry.
Contributing businesses include: Rodney Marine Center LLC, Ford Meter Box CO. Inc, Maco Industries, TCI of Alabama LLC, Royal Foods Company LLC, Fields Gossett Realty, Bary Perry Insurance Agency Inc, Trussell, Funderburg Rea Bell and Furgerson, Thompson Tractor INC, Sarah M. Brazzolotto LLC, Serge Brazzolotto Tech Services, Pell City Animal Hospital, Union State Bank, Usrey Funeral Home LLC, James W. Bedsole INC and Bain and Company CPA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.