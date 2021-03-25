The St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center are hosting their annual luncheon on April 27 at First Baptist Church Pell City.
This year’s luncheon will be done drive-thru style in the parking lot of the church, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Cheryl Fagan, member of the CAC, they wanted to do all they could to host the event in a safe manner.
The St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center has served survivors of child abuse and their families since 1992 through prevention programs in Pell City and St. Clair County Schools, counseling for survivors of child abuse and their families, forensic interviews in abuse investigations, as well as providing court mandated classes for couples divorcing in St. Clair County.
The non-profit center was established in 2000, and ensures children receive adequate medical care and counseling. By keeping investigative interviews to a minimum, the center helps children avoid the trauma that can occur when telling investigators about the details of the abuse multiple times.
The organization also employs advocates who assist victims and their families during the investigations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.