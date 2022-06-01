As Tee Jay Wilson cooked steaks on the grill, people from various places in the community gathered to eat a free meal at Glenn City Park in Pell City.
Ivi McDaniel and Wilson, who run We Win Recovery and Fresh Start Recovery Ministries hosted a community engagement event on Saturday. They said they fed nearly 200 people and cooked 91 steaks on a grill owned by Bobby Smith, who also teaches classes at Fresh Start.
McDaniel said people came from as far as Cullman to attend the BBQ where they served steaks, hot dogs and ribs.
Although the food may have motivated people to come out, it was the friendly atmosphere that inspired them to stay.
The idea for the event had only come to them the week before after hosting a fish fry fundraiser for the Lady Bulls Basketball Team.
This time, they wanted to do it for free after seeing how it brought people together.
“It wasn’t about taking any money, it was about doing something to get the people out,” said Wilson.
The biggest goal was getting people from different parts of the community to socialize.
“We just tried to do something to bring everybody together, it doesn’t matter who it is or what you are. We just want to see people collectively get together and enjoy each other, that’s the beautiful part,” said Wilson.
McDaniel said after some of the darker events that have happened over the past couple of weeks, the event was also a good opportunity to check on your neighbor.
“I said let’s just make it a mental health day, just to get some fresh air, get kids out playing and get people out and communicating, checking on each other.”
She said it’s their love for people that makes these events happen. Wilson said he was most happy to see the kids in Glenn City Park having a good time.
“That park holds something near to me because the kids out there are looking for a way out and figure out things, too,” said Wilson. “We don’t know what they’re going through, but whatever is going on, nothing matters at that very moment.”
Next, Wilson and McDaniel are planning to bring back the sober tailgate party for July 4 at Lakeside Park. The entire community is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.