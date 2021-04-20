Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty by jury on all three charges on Tuesday afternoon.
The jury began deliberation on Monday, but it did not take long for them to reach a verdict in a Minneapolis courthouse fortified to deal with the heightened emotions surrounding the case.
Chauvin was found guilty of second and third degree murder as well as manslaughter. Last May, Chauvin put his neck on Floyd for several minutes, prompting loss of oxygen and eventually causing his death. The death sparked outrage and protests across the nation, including in Minneapolis.
"This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state," Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement.
