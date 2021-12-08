A cold front will pass through central Alabama Friday night through Saturday afternoon bringing possible widespread thunderstorms and winds expected to reach 60 mph.
“Hopefully we won’t see any tornadoes, but it’s that time of year. Just make sure you have water, basic food, flashlights, weather alert radios with fresh batteries and a means of getting our warnings,” said Bryan Schaefers, emergency management planner for St. Clair County Emergency Agency.
“Right now it’s shaping up to be trees down, which I think could be the big issue and some power outages are possible,” said Schaefers.
Shelters in St. Clair County are open when a Tornado Watch is issued. Shelter locations can be found on at https://www.stcema.org/storm-shelters.
Shelters include:
• Moody Civic Center Safer Shelter (Pets in crates only)
• City of Pell City CEPA FEMA Storm Shelter
• Pell City Courthouse Basement (Safer Shelter)
• Ashville Courthouse Basement
• City Of Odenville FEMA Storm Shelter
• Calvary Baptist Church Basement (no pets)
• City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #1
• City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #2
• City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #3
• City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #4
• City of Argo Fema Shelter (no pets)
• City of Riverside FEMA storm shelter located at 379 Depot St (no pets)
• City of Springville Shelter at 585 Village Springs Rd
• Town of Steele FEMA Storm Shelter
• Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #1
• Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #2
• City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter #1 (Pets in crates only)
• City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter #2 (Pets in crates only)
• City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter #3
Residents can sign up for emergency alerts from the EMA through https://www.stcema.org/. Updates can also be found on the St. Clair EMA and the News Aegis Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.