It’s been three long years since the International Brotherhood of Magicians dazzled audiences from the CEPA stage. Now in 2022, they’re back and better than ever.
On Friday, August 5, A Magical Evening returns to the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City. The show will start at 5:15 p.m. with the return of close-up magic in the lobby. The stage show begins at 6 p.m.
“A Magical Evening has been a community favorite at CEPA for many years, and being unable to host it was disappointing not only for us, but for the many fans as well,” said Jeff Thompson, CEPA Executive Director. “We’re all thrilled about bringing it back, and we can’t wait to see some high quality magic on our stage.”
This family-friendly showcase features some of the state’s most electrifying illusionists, all returning in top form from a long hiatus.
“We’ve been using our time wisely – we used it to expand and grow,” said magician Brian Reaves. “We have lots of new members and new acts, and everything is top quality. I believe this will be the best show we’ve ever done.”
Reaves, who is currently touring the Southeast with his new show “An Evening of Deception (eveningofdeception.com), has won numerous awards for his illusions, including Birmingham’s “Magician of the Year” five times, WCM People’s Choice Award, Close-Up Champion, and many others.
He will be joined again at CEPA in 2022 by David Merlin – The Paranormalist. Merlin’s show has taken him all around the world to perform for thousands of people from every continent.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Get yours now at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
