CEPA’s Spotlight club performs “The Champagne Charlie Stakes”

CEPA’s Spotlight Club performed “The Champagne Charlie Stakes” this past weekend for three performances.
The show is about a day at the horse racetrack where “Champagne Charlie,” a regular of the track, has the sixth race named in his honor. The story follows Charlie’s family through discussions on aging and betting. It is described as a “dark comedy.”
The production was directed by Ashley Arrington’s, who celebrated this as her first show as Spotlight Club Coordinator for CEPA.
Ginny Park, who played Mary, said she really enjoyed doing the show and she’s grateful for the friends she’s made through working with Spotlight.
“When I first moved here, I didn’t know anybody and I’ve always liked theater. I found it and I’ve found a bunch of wonderful friends, it’s a wonderful community,” said Park.
“This one was cool because it had more adult theme in that some things that I will probably have to deal with,” said Park.
The show follows Mary, who is dealing with the news that her parents are experiencing a decline in health.
“This was lighthearted, but also very important,” said Park. “It deals with stuff that we’ll all have to go through some day with our own parents.”
Park said the story felt very relatable and she hopes that the audience enjoyed it as much as she did.
“Theater helps you understand things that are happening and I love that Ash picked this show because it think it’s important,” said Park.
This was Park’s fourth show with the Spotlight Club.
