CEPA will hold its second Black Jacket Symphony at Lake Martin on Sept. 3. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will perform at the event. The overall cost is expected to be $45,000.
The city approved the giving of $5000 to the event. Proceeds benefit CEPA Management Corp. and its efforts to increase access to the performing arts in St. Clair County.
Jeff Thompson, CEPA’s executive director, described last year’s event as “tremendous,” and is looking forward to this year being an even bigger success.
In addition to the $5000 approved by the city, CEPA has already secured $32,000 from sponsorship commitments for the event. They’ve also sold $9000 in tickets.
“We want to make it something that you guys have ownership in and give to your residents. In years going forward, we want it to be something you take pride in,” said Thompson.
“I think it’s shaping up to be a great event, and a highlight of last summer. This year will probably be even stronger,” said Muenger.
General admission is $25, with an additional $6 for fees. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs to sit on. VIP sections are limited availability and cost $200 and hold four people.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://cepa.vbotickets.com/events.
The council also approved the creation of a city museum, and appointed a board of directors. The museum will be placed in the Municipal Complex, the same building where the library and Chamber of Commerce are located.
Carol Pappas, Deanna Lawley, Latoya Orr Threatt, Will Hardwick, Pam Foote, Meg Clements and Danny Stewart have been chosen for the board, all with varying initial terms from one to three years.
The board will operate and develop the scope of the museum, report findings to the city council and advise the city on museum and cultural affairs.
