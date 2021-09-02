Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts, Lacey Pierson and other members of the production viewed their short film in the Teen Shorts category of the Sidewalk Film Festival on Saturday.
Their short, “Miss Christmas Business,” was created by St. Clair County High School’s Saints in the Spotlight Drama Club.
This was the first time the film had been shown outside of St. Clair County, and Pierson said it was very exciting to hear the audience laugh and feel the reaction of the room.
“I’m so proud of that, it has been a journey and I loved every second of it,” said Pierson.
The film was adapted from a script by Pierson written for The Black Box, a podcast project CEPA began when COVID halted in person shows. The Black Box was a creation of Spotlight Studio, a digital focused extension of CEPA. The story was originally called “Hallmark Christmas.”
The full short can be viewed on CEPA’s website at: https://www.pellcitycepa.com/spotlight-film/
The Sidewalk Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alabama, and takes place yearly in the last week of August in the Theatre District of Birmingham.
