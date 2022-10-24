Adam Dodson
The CEPA Center in Pell City has multiple events coming up that may interest members of the Pell City-St. Clair community.
The following information comes from Jeff Thompson, executive director of the CEPA Center in Pell City.
Three On
A String this week
This fall, CEPA is excited to announce the return of Three on a String!
In a one-night-only event, the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City welcomes back some of our favorite bluegrass and folk performers. On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., Three on a String’s legendary brand of musical storytelling returns to the CEPA stage.
Three on a String’s hilarious, family-friendly performance comes from the minds of its members — Jerry Ryan, Bobby Horton, Andy Meginniss, and Brad Horton. In 2021, the group celebrated 50 years in the entertainment business.
Tickets are $20 each and will be available at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
The WingNuts return to CEPA with ‘The Revolution’
The WingNuts return to CEPA with an all-new rock & roll show — “The Revolution.”
The ‘60s in America was a decade marked with triumph and tragedy, exploration and innovation, waging war and promoting peace. The Revolution will take you from the Cold War to the Summer of Love, from the Bay of Pigs to Men on the Moon, and from Flat-Top Haircuts to Mini-Skirts.
Presented by Hargray, “The Revolution” explores the musical soundtrack of the American decade that was nothing less than revolutionary.
The WingNuts, who brought you the hit show “Run Through the Jungle” and “The British Are Coming”, have a habit of selling out the CEPA so get your tickets before they are gone and be a part of The Revolution.
Reserved Seats are $20. A limited number of VIP packages are available for $50.
Adam Dodson may be reached at adamd@athensnews-courier.com and 256-232-2720 Ext. 123
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.