After the Feb. 25 CEPA Spotlight Awards, the first awards show put on by CEPA was fully live streamed, the executive director of the venue said the event ended up being a “massive success.”
Executive director Jeff Thompson said the awards show, featuring live performances, online performances and an awards ceremony, went about as smooth as he could have imagined.
The awards show, which is designed to showcase the performances from the previous year and highlight what is to come for this year, is also a large fundraising opportunity for all the Spotlight drama groups located throughout St. Clair.
According to Thompson, $22,425 were raised throughout the event. Thompson gave special recognition to Hargray Communications for what he called a “massive donation” as well as the Elmores, who donated $5,000 to the Spotlight groups.
“We are really proud and appreciative of the community for backing us,” Thompson said. “We felt supported by the community and we felt we presented a good product.”
For the awards ceremony portion of the broadcast, multiple awards were handed out at all levels of age groups.
The biggest of the awards was “Show of the Year” for 2020. The winner was “Steel Magnolias” performed by Moody Spotlight.
The following are the award winners from the 2020 CEPA Spotlight awards:
Best Actor: Brayden Turner-Pell City Spotlight, “Peter and the Starcatcher”
Best Actress: Aurora Maniscalco-Moody Spotlight, “Steel Magnolias”
Best Designer: Mya Smith-Moody Spotlight, “Steel Magnolias”
Biggest Ham: Skylar Thompson-Pell City Spotlight, “Peter and the Starcatcher”
Best in Crew: Blakely Goodgame-Pell City Spotlight, “Peter and the Starcatcher”
MVP: Lacey Pierson-St. Clair County High Spotlight, “Breaking the News”
Best Director: Emmy Rains-St. Clair County High Spotlight, “Breaking the News”
There were also numerous performances for the event. Julie Funderburg and Jamison Taylor, Pell City Spotlight, Al Guido, Moody Spotlight, Brian Reaves, St. Clair County Spotlight and Tomazz Jackson all performed for the awards show.
Thompson said he would love to do it all again next year, with hopefully fewer restrictions caused due to Covid.
“If I can bring everyone back together again, I certainly will,” Thompson said.
Over the years, Spotlight in St. Clair County has grown exponentially. Currently, there are 450 members who contribute in some fashion towards Spotlight in the county. They have experienced a 400 percent growth in the past three or four years.
