On Friday, Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m., CEPA will present its 2021 Christmas Celebration featuring music, film, food and drink and more throughout the evening. Hear jazz-inspired Christmas classics performed by Greg White feat. Keith White, enjoy a capella carols by the quartet Surprise Package and watch the 2021 Spotlight Films Production "Ms. Christmas Business," the program's first short film.
“Over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CEPA has been unable to provide the myriad of performance opportunities for local artists that it would have liked to,” CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said. “Our 2021 Christmas Celebration is just that – a celebration of not only the season itself but also of the rich performing arts culture of this community as it returns to the stage in full force.”
During the event, you can also visit with Santa, take photos in our Christmas Photo Booth, and enjoy snacks and beverages. Plus, each ticket gives you a chance to win a prize from a raffle drawing.
CEPA is also excited to introduce the cast of its upcoming Spotlight Kids play "Sherlock Holmes: A Christmas Tale", which takes the stage the following week with five performances from Dec. 16-19.
“Spotlight Kids, CEPA’s Children’s Theater program, only has two opportunities a year to produce major shows,” Spotlight Program Coordinator Shelby Duke said. “This cast of almost 40 local residents is excited to meet the community during the Christmas Celebration and cannot wait for you to see their live performance the following week.”
This event supports CEPA's efforts to provide performing arts opportunities to the residents of St. Clair County. And donations will help the organization produce new plays, concerts, workshops and more throughout 2022.
See more at pellcitycepa.com/christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.